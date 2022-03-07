 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Mar, 2022 14:43
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin tells EU to step up pressure on Kiev

The Russian leader has accused Ukrainian nationalists of preventing the evacuation of civilians
Putin tells EU to step up pressure on Kiev
Mariupol, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. © AP / Evgeniy Maloletka

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the EU to put pressure on Ukrainian authorities to “respect humanitarian law” following three failed attempts to evacuate civilians from the country.

In a phone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on Monday, Putin said that “various kinds of provocations,” including “violence against civilians” by Ukrainian nationalists had so far prevented the people from using the humanitarian corridors. It comes after three temporary ceasefires announced by Russia at the weekend failed to allow civilians to escape.

The President of Russia called on the European Union to make a real contribution to saving people's lives, to put pressure on the Kiev authorities and force them to respect humanitarian law,” the Kremlin said in a statement following the conversation between the leaders.

Ukraine calls Russia’s evacuation proposal ‘absurd’ READ MORE: Ukraine calls Russia’s evacuation proposal ‘absurd’

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of continuous shelling, which, according to Kiev, makes safe evacuation of people impossible.The Kremlin said Putin told Michel that the Russian military is “taking all possible measures to save the lives of civilians.

He said the “main threat comes from nationalist formations” which are using the “tactics of terrorists” and using the population as human shields.

Tweeting about the conversation, Michel said he called on Putin “to immediately stop hostilities and ensure humanitarian safe passage and access to assistance.

He said he also stressed the need to “ensure safety and security of nuclear facilities amidst hostilities in Ukraine,” an apparent reference to the shootout and fire on the Zaporozhskaya nuclear station on March 4, which Kiev and Moscow blamed on each other.

On Sunday, Putin said the “physical and nuclear safety” of the Zaporozhskaya plant is being maintained by Russian troops and Ukrainian personnel.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian ministry of defense said that Kiev “has not fulfilled a single condition for the creation of humanitarian corridors.”

Russia launched its offensive on February 24, saying it was needed to “demilitarize” Ukraine, and to protect Donbass and its own national security. The West considers the attack “unlawful” and “unjustified” and responded by imposing harsh sanctions on Moscow.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies