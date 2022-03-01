 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2022 17:32
HomeRussia & FSU

Georgia calls out Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable’ move

Kiev’s recall of ambassador from Tbilisi is unjustified, ruling party says
Georgia calls out Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable’ move
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / Aziz Karimov

Ukraine’s decision to recall its ambassador from Georgia is unjustified and unacceptable, the head of the ruling party Irakli Kobakhidze said on Tuesday. Kiev made the move after Georgia would not allow a plane to pick up volunteers for Ukraine’s war against Russia.

“This decision is unacceptable and unjustified, given all that Georgia has done for Ukraine in recent days,” said Kobakhidze, who leads the ruling party Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia. However, he said he won’t continue to criticize the government in Kiev, given the very difficult situation in Ukraine due to the hostilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced earlier on Tuesday he was pulling the ambassador back to Kiev for consultations, accusing Georgia of obstructing volunteers who wanted to fight for Ukraine and an “immoral” position about sanctions.

Ukraine goes visa-free for foreign fighters READ MORE: Ukraine goes visa-free for foreign fighters

On Monday, Zelensky lifted the visa requirement for foreign volunteers wishing to join Ukraine’s International Legion. However, Georgia denied a Ukrainian plane permission to land at the Tbilisi airport and pick up a group of volunteers that said they wanted to enlist.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said last week that the republic would not join the sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia.

Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine on February 23, calling it a special operation to demilitarize and “denazify” its neighbor and protect the newly recognized Donbass republics. Ukraine has accused Russia of unprovoked invasion and received support from the West in the form of moral condemnations, sanctions against Russia, and weapons.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies