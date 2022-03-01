Five killed after explosions rock Kiev TV tower – Ukraine

Multiple Ukrainian television channels reportedly went offline after the blasts

At least two large explosions hit Kiev TV tower on Tuesday, sending a massive column of smoke above the Ukrainian capital, unverified videos show. The blasts disrupted the work of multiple TV channels, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry has confirmed.

The country’s emergency services said that five people were killed and five more were injured as a result of what they referred to as “shelling.” Earlier, Ukrainian minister of culture said that no TV employees were injured or killed in the blasts.

Unverified footage circulating online shows smoke billowing from buildings by the tower moments after the first blast.

Another video shows the broadcasting facility was hit by a second major explosion shortly after the first one.

It was not immediately clear what exactly caused the explosions, but the blasts came shortly after Russia’s Defense Ministry warned about imminent strikes on the Ukrainian capital. The Russian military said it would strike strategically important targets, used by Ukraine’s military and intelligence, including comms installations, urging civilians living nearby to take shelter. However, Moscow is yet to confirm whether its military carried out any such strikes.