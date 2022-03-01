 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2022 18:01
Sale of alcohol banned in Kiev – mayor

The move comes after a curfew was enacted in the city
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko. © AFP / Sergei SUPINSKY

Ukrainians in the capital will no longer be able to buy alcoholic beverages, Kiev’s mayor has said, announcing a state of prohibition while Russia’s armed forces carry out an attack against the Eastern European nation.

Taking to Telegram on Monday, Vitali Klitschko declared that from March 1 onwards, the sale of liquor is off limits.

“Starting from tomorrow, the sale of alcoholic beverages is strictly prohibited in the capital. Completely!” he wrote.

He also appealed to shop owners and pharmacy chains to not “take advantage” of the situation by raising the prices of food, essential goods and medicines. According to the former professional boxer, “in times of war, [this] is no better than looting.”

The move to ban the sale of alcohol comes as Moscow’s military stages an incursion into the Eastern European nation after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the offensive last Thursday. The leaders of the recently recognized breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics called for assistance in relation to what they claimed was increasing “aggression” from Ukraine’s armed forces.

Putin insisted that the offensive aims to “demilitarize” and expel “Nazi” elements from the country. Shortly after the Russian president’s televised address, a series of explosions hit strategic military installations and airfields in Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have so far managed to hold the capital city, but officials claim that a residential high-rise was damaged by a Russian strike. In a statement on February 26, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that “Kiev, our beautiful, peaceful city, has spent another night under attack by Russian ground forces and missiles,” and shared an image of the building.

On Saturday, Klitschko imposed a curfew from 5pm to 8am until Monday morning. He warned that "all civilians on the street…will be considered as members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups,” urging civilians to “please treat the situation with understanding and do not go outside.”

