Ukrainian forces kill Israeli man

The incident was reportedly a case of mistaken identity

Ukrainian troops have shot and killed an Israeli man trying to flee the country during the Russian military operation, sources in Tel Aviv confirmed on Monday.

Israeli media reported that Roman Brodsky, who had been living in Ukraine for the past few years, was fired upon at a roadblock 95km (59 miles) south of Kiev, as he was trying to escape by car to Moldova. The man was described as a father of two and a DJ.

The Haaretz newspaper said the Ukrainians had apparently mistaken Brodsky for someone else. Several outlets reported that he was killed by soldiers, while others said he was shot by militia members. Ukraine has been actively arming civilians and urging them to stay on the lookout for groups of “Russian saboteurs” infiltrating cities.

“They thought he was Chechen or something and killed him,” the man’s father was quoted as saying. Nevertheless, Brodsky’s family told the media they blame Moscow for their son’s death.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed condolences to Brodsky’s family and said Tel Aviv will “continue to do all we can to help Israelis return home.”

Russia attacked its neighbor last week, arguing that it was defending the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which broke off from Kiev following the 2014 Maidan. Ukraine insists the assault was entirely unprovoked and called on the international community for help.

Many countries, including the US, Britain, and EU member states, imposed new sanctions on Russia, hitting its banks and trade, among other things. The majority of European countries closed their airspace to Russian airlines, and Moscow has responded in kind.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations held the first round of peace talks in Belarus on Monday.