28 Feb, 2022 09:25
Russia takes control of key Ukrainian nuclear plant

Staff are still working, while continuing to monitor the radiation levels
Russia takes control of key Ukrainian nuclear plant
© Wikipedia

Russian forces have taken over the area around the  Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Plant, the Ministry of Defense announced on Monday. Last week, Moscow took control of the Chernobyl facility.

“Russian Forces have taken control over the cities of Berdyansk, Energodar. Russian troops have complete control and are protecting the territory around the Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Plant," spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov said. "The station staff keeps working to maintain the facility and control the nuclear environment in normal mode. The radiation levels are normal."

VIDEO shows Russian and Ukrainian troops guarding Chernobyl plant together
Read more
VIDEO shows Russian and Ukrainian troops guarding Chernobyl plant together

A two-minute video has been released by the ministry, showing the area around the Chernobyl power plant with people armed with assault rifles, as well as two men in military uniform, one with a Ukrainian flag on his arm, watching the security cameras and motion detectors in the area.

It's reported that the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the site of the worst nuclear catastrophe in history, is stable, with radiation levels being monitored at least six times a day.

