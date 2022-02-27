 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Feb, 2022 21:14
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine calls on WHO to stop cooperating with Russia

The Health Ministry has accused Moscow of attacking “hospitals, ambulances” during its military operation
Ukraine calls on WHO to stop cooperating with Russia
FILE PHOTO: World HEalth ORganization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. ©  Global Look Press / Chen Junxia

The Ukrainian Health Ministry “calls on the [World Health Organization] (WHO) to stop any cooperation and information exchange with the Russian Federation,” the ministry said in a Facebook post on Sunday. The Ukrainian officials accused the Russian forces of “crimes against humanity.”

“Russia has launched terrorist attacks against civilians and medics in Ukraine,” the ministry said, adding that the Russian troops taking part in the ongoing military operation in Ukraine “are shelling hospitals, ambulances, orphanages, and civilians.”

The ministry has not provided any specific examples or evidence to support its claims. It has called on all other UN agencies in charge of humanitarian affairs to move their offices out of Moscow.

The statement comes four days into a large-scale military operation Moscow launched in Ukraine. The operation has been aimed at “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine, according to the Kremlin. Russia has repeatedly stated that its forces are not targeting any civilian objects. It specifically said that it uses high-precision weapons to strike Ukraine’s military infrastructure. Kiev has previously blamed Russia over incidents that saw projectiles hitting residential buildings, including in the Ukrainian capital – something the Russian military denied.

The WHO has not responded to Ukraine’s appeal so far.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies