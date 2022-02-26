 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Feb, 2022 21:21
Sanctions are only alternative to ‘third world war,’ Biden says

The US president says sanctions on Russia are the “largest in history”
President Joe Biden © Getty Images/ Los Angeles Times /Kent Nishimura

US President Joe Biden has said that he faced two options following Russia’s offensive in Ukraine: “start a third world war” or hit Russia with economic sanctions. In an interview released on Saturday, Biden insisted that Moscow will pay “a serious price” for its military operation.

“Look, you have two options: start a third world war – go to war with Russia, physically, or two: make sure that a country that acts so contrary to international law pays a price for having done it,” Biden told actor and podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen in an interview posted online on Saturday.

Two days earlier, Biden imposed sanctions on multiple Russian banks, several individuals, and Russia’s tech imports.On Friday, the White House announced it would follow these up with another round of sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and members of the Security Council of Russia.

Germany makes U-turn on sending weapons to Ukraine

Biden has thus far insisted that the US will not intervene militarily in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but has increased military aid to Ukraine and sent thousands of US troops to NATO countries in Eastern Europe.

Immediately before the outbreak of the military actions, Putin warned that any other country interfering in the advance on Ukraine would “face consequences greater than any you have faced in history.”

However, some members of Congress have demanded that Biden go further than sanctions. Following requests from some Ukrainian politicians, Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger, a tacit ally of the Democrat president, has called on Biden to enforce a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine. Such a move would be tantamount to a declaration of war on Russia, critics have warned.

