 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Feb, 2022 13:54
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia accuses ‘Ukrainian nationalists’ of shelling residential areas

The attack resulted in civilian casualties, Moscow claims
Russia accuses ‘Ukrainian nationalists’ of shelling residential areas
FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian soldier in Kiev, Ukraine, February 26, 2022. © Daniel Leal/AFP

Moscow has said that Ukraine used multiple rocket launchers to shell residential blocks in the town of Starobelsk, roughly 100km (62 miles) north of Lugansk on Saturday morning. The reported incident occurred during the fight between Ukrainian troops and the forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) backed by the Russian military.

Ukraine controlled the town prior to the dramatic flare-up this week, and it is unclear who is controlling it now.

According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack by “Ukrainian nationalists” took place around 10.30am local time. Buildings were damaged and caught fire, the ministry said, adding that there were civilian casualties, without specifying how many.

The ministry said it expected “similar provocations” in the towns of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, without elaborating.

Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted DPR officials as claiming that Ukraine fired four ballistic missiles into its territory the same day. The agency shared photos of what appears to be missile parts lying on the ground. RT was unable to independently verify any of these claims.

Ukraine’s leadership has rejected negotiations – Kremlin
Read more
Ukraine’s leadership has rejected negotiations – Kremlin

Ukraine confirmed heavy fighting in Starobelsk, also accusing the Russian forces of shelling the town on Friday morning. It has not commented on Russia’s allegations about shelling civilians in Starobelsk.

Russia has insisted that it is only hitting military sites, such as airfields and radar stations. The country’s Defense Ministry reiterated on Saturday that Russian forces were not targeting civilians.

The DPR and LPR said they launched an offensive against the Ukrainian forces early Thursday morning after reports of shelling along the de facto borderline fixed by the 2014-2015 ceasefire agreements. The sides accused each other of initiating hostilities.

Both the DPR and LPR broke off from eastern Ukraine shortly after the 2014 coup in Kiev. Russia recognized their independence on Monday and launched a military operation in their support three days later. Kiev said the attack was entirely unprovoked.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies