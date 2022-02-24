Britain would support Ukraine’s government in exile – Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may need to find a “safe place”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday pledged UK support for a Ukrainian government “in exile,” adding he had personally told President Volodymyr Zelensky that he and his cabinet may need to find a “safe place” to go amid the Russian attack on his country.

Johnson said he spoke to Zelensky on Thursday morning and that it may be “necessary” to find the Ukrainian leader a place to go.

Asked by Conservative MP Julian Lewis if Britain would support and offer sanctuary to the Ukrainian government should they be in exile, Johnson affirmed that it would.

“Of course we will give all the support that we can – logistical or otherwise – as Britain always has done to governments in exile,” the PM said.

Johnson also announced sweeping economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting both individuals and financial institutions in what he had forewarned would be aimed to “hobble” the Russian economy.

The PM said the UK would support Ukraine “economically, diplomatically, politically, and yes, militarily as well.”

Among Johnson’s efforts to curb Russia’s military actions is working with NATO allies to block access to the SWIFT payment system, which connects numerous financial institutions across the world.

“Nothing is off the table,” he said.