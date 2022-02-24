 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Feb, 2022 18:55
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian troops seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant – Kiev

The crippled plant came under Russian control after a “fierce battle,” a senior Ukrainian official said
Russian troops seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant – Kiev
FILE PHOTO: The Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the Kiev Region of Ukraine © AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Russian forces have seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Ukrainian president’s office said on Thursday. The claim comes hours after Kiev said fighting was raging at the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed earlier on Thursday that Kiev’s troops were trying to repel a Russian attack in Chernobyl.

“After a fierce battle, our control over the Chernobyl site was lost. The condition of the facilities of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, confinement unit, and storage of nuclear waste is unknown,” Mikhail Podolyak, an aide to the head of the president’s office, told the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN late on Thursday.

READ MORE: Russian troops ‘trying to seize’ Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Zelensky claims

The official branded the attack on the site “completely pointless,” claiming it represented “one of the most serious threats for Europe today.” Podolyak also alleged that the Russians might be engaged in unspecified “provocative” actions at the site, which saw one of the worst-ever nuclear accidents back in 1986.

Unverified footage circulating online shows a tank, as well as other armored vehicles parked outside the plant. Moscow has neither confirmed nor denied the events underway in Chernobyl at the time of writing. Belarus earlier denied its troops were taking part in the Russian assault.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies