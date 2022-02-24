 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK's Johnson announces raft of new sanctions on Russia, bans Aeroflot
24 Feb, 2022 16:21
New iron curtain falling on Russia – Ukraine’s president

Ukraine successfully resists Russian troops, Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed, urging Europe to help
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. © AP / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

The ongoing escalation in Ukraine will cut Moscow off from the whole “civilized world,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a new video address on Thursday.

“What we hear today are not just rocket explosions and the roar of jets. This is the sound of a new iron curtain descending and cutting Russia off from the civilized world,” he said, adding that Kiev’s goal was to ensure the “iron curtain” does not fall on Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military has been successfully resisting Russian forces who launched an operation in the country early Thursday morning, Zelensky claimed. At the same time, he urged Europe to help Kiev, warning the “war” might reach it as well, should Europeans fail to react.

Ukraine’s president also called on Russia's citizens to stage mass protests over the ongoing escalation, adding that a peaceful solution for it was still possible.

“Ukraine did not choose the path of war, but Ukraine proposes to return to the path of peace,” he said. 

Moscow launched a large-scale military operation in Ukraine early Thursday morning, striking military targets across the country. Russia's President Vladimir Putin said it was necessary to stop Kiev's attacks on the breakaway Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics. On Monday, Moscow formally recognized the republics, which broke away from Ukraine after the 2014 coup, as independent states.

