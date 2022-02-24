 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian troops ‘trying to seize’ Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Zelensky claims
24 Feb, 2022 16:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Iran claims NATO provoked Russia

The Iranian foreign minister has called for an immediate ceasefire
Iran claims NATO provoked Russia
FILE PHOTO: Iranian national flag. ©  Global Look Press / Morteza Nikoubazl

Russia’s attack against Ukraine was provoked by the US-led military bloc, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said.

“The Ukraine crisis is rooted in NATO’s provocations,” the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat said, adding that Tehran does not “believe” in a military solution to the crisis and is therefore calling for a ceasefire and a “political and diplomatic solution” instead.

Iran has been following the developments in Ukraine “with deep concern,” the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Thursday. He also blamed the escalation on “continued NATO provocative actions,” in which Washington “plays a central role.” Now, the entire Eurasian region is “on the verge of an all-out crisis,” he warned.

Tehran called on all sides to announce an immediate ceasefire and engage in talks to resolve the crisis through political dialogue, Khatibzadeh added. The Islamic Republic’s embassy in Ukraine continues to operate and serves the interests of Iranian students and other Iranian nationals currently residing in Ukraine, he said.

The developments come as Russia’s president Vladimir Putin ordered a military offensive against Ukraine. The move followed an official military assistance request by the leaders of the Lugansk People’s Republic and its neighbor, the Donetsk People’s Republic. Both of the Donbass republics were recognized by Russia earlier this week.

READ MORE: China comments on Russian operation in Ukraine

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies