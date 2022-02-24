Iran claims NATO provoked Russia

The Iranian foreign minister has called for an immediate ceasefire

Russia’s attack against Ukraine was provoked by the US-led military bloc, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said.

“The Ukraine crisis is rooted in NATO’s provocations,” the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat said, adding that Tehran does not “believe” in a military solution to the crisis and is therefore calling for a ceasefire and a “political and diplomatic solution” instead.

Iran has been following the developments in Ukraine “with deep concern,” the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Thursday. He also blamed the escalation on “continued NATO provocative actions,” in which Washington “plays a central role.” Now, the entire Eurasian region is “on the verge of an all-out crisis,” he warned.

Tehran called on all sides to announce an immediate ceasefire and engage in talks to resolve the crisis through political dialogue, Khatibzadeh added. The Islamic Republic’s embassy in Ukraine continues to operate and serves the interests of Iranian students and other Iranian nationals currently residing in Ukraine, he said.

The developments come as Russia’s president Vladimir Putin ordered a military offensive against Ukraine. The move followed an official military assistance request by the leaders of the Lugansk People’s Republic and its neighbor, the Donetsk People’s Republic. Both of the Donbass republics were recognized by Russia earlier this week.