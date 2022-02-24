 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New German gas contracts with Russia ‘inconceivable’ – media
24 Feb, 2022 14:03
HomeRussia & FSU

Erdogan takes stance on Russia’s Ukraine offensive

Russian military action against its neighbor is “unacceptable,” the Turkish president says
Erdogan takes stance on Russia’s Ukraine offensive
FILE PHOTO. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chairs a cabinet meeting. ©Presidential Press Office via dia images via Getty Images

Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan condemned Russia for its attack against Ukraine on Thursday. Ankara considers both Moscow and Kiev friends and “feels true regret” over their military conflict, the Turkish leader said as quoted by the Anadolu news agency. Russia’s operation “violates international law and poses a threat to regional stability,” according to Erdogan.

The Turkish leader chaired a National Security Council meeting after talking to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone on Thursday. Ankara called on Moscow to seek reconciliation with Kiev based on the 2015 Minsk agreement. The document, which Russia helped mediate, outlined a roadmap to peace between Kiev and the two Donbass regions which rebelled against the central Ukrainian government in 2014 after an armed coup in Kiev.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the agreements between Ukraine and its breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk were as good as dead because Kiev had refused to implement its part of the bargain for seven years. This was part of the justification for Russia’s recognition of the rebellious regions as sovereign states.

Thursday’s attack was partially intended to protect the newly recognized Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics from continued harassment by Ukrainian forces, the Russian leader said on Monday morning, as he announced the Russian attack on Ukraine. Moscow seeks to dismantle the Ukrainian military and “denazify” the nation, he stated.

The Turkish leadership vowed on Thursday to continue supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ankara said it would take action to ensure the safety of Turkish citizens in Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian Crimean Tatars, whom the Turks consider a brotherly people.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies