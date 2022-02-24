 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian air defense systems suppressed – Russia
24 Feb, 2022 05:44
HomeRussia & FSU

Fighting raging in Donbass – militia chief

The contact line has reportedly become the site of major clashes
Fighting raging in Donbass – militia chief

Fierce fighting has broken out between Ukrainian forces and troops loyal to the breakaway republic of Donetsk, the spokesman for the separatist region’s militia has announced on Thursday morning.

In a statement, Eduard Basurin said that "the armed forces of the Donetsk People's Republic are attacking the positions of the the Ukrainian army along the entire line of contact, using every means of destruction available to them," he said.

Earlier the same morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced it had begun strikes against military targets across Ukraine, with explosions heard in major cities.

The news came after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order authorizing the immediate use of force as part of a "special operation" in the Donbass. Citing requests from local leaders for support, Putin said he would "take decisive and immediate action" to "demilitarize" and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

Kiev's foreign minister, Dmitry Kuleba, issued a statement in which he declared that Moscow "has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine." According to him, "this is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win," he insisted. "The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

On Monday night, the Russian President announced that he would recognize the two breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states. Both declared their autonomy from Kiev in the wake of the 2014 Maidan, and have been locked in a standoff with government forces since then. According to Putin, diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute have failed.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies