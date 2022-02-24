Ukraine attacked across Belarusian border – Kiev

State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announces that assault came from both Russia and Belarus

The military operation waged against Ukraine came not only from across the Russian border, but also from Belarus, the Ukrainian Border Guard Service has claimed.

According to the authorities, Ukraine was attacked at around 5 am on Thursday morning, across both frontiers, targeting the regions of Lugansk, Sumy, Kharkov, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr.

"Attacks on border units, border gear, and checkpoints occur with the use of artillery, heavy equipment, and firearms," the Border Guard Service wrote, on Facebook.

The claim follows a statement by Ukrainian Foreign Minster Dmitry Kuleba that Russia had launched a "full-scale invasion."

"Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression," Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. The time to act is now."

The military operation came after Putin signed a decree authorizing the use of military force, following a request for support from the leaders of the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics.



“Circumstances require us to take decisive and immediate action," the order reads.



In a televised address to the nation, the Russian President said that he wanted to "demilitarize" and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.