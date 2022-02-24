Russia has 'no plans’ to take over Ukraine, says Putin

Moscow said it does not intend to capture all of Ukraine, but would seek its “de-Nazification” and “demilitarization”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Russia had "no plans to occupy the Ukrainian territories" after announcing that a special operation was launched to defend the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics from “Ukrainian aggression.”

The operation’s ultimate goal is “to protect the people who have been subjected for 8 years to genocide by the Kiev regime,” Putin said in an adress on Thursday morning, adding that Moscow would “embark on a demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, and handing over to justice those who committed numerous atrocities against civilians.”

The Russian president noted, however, that Moscow harbors no far-reaching plans to overtake the whole territory of Ukraine.

“We do not have plans to occupy Ukrainian territories. We are not going to impose anything on anyone by force,” he said.

Ukraine has been accusing Russia of illegally occupying Crimea, which was reabsorbed by Russia following a referendum in March 2015, which was preceded by the US-backed coup that overthrew the elected government in Kiev. Kiev has also repeatedly accused Russia of having a military presence in Donbass, although Moscow consistently denied this claim.