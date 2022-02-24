'Full-scale invasion of Ukraine underway' – Kiev

The country's top diplomat has called on the international community for support

War has broken out between Russia and Ukraine, Kiev’s foreign minister has declared, as Moscow confirms it has hit Ukrainian military targets moments after the Kremlin issued an order for a “special operation” in the breakaway Donbass region.

In a statement issued early on Thursday morning, Dmitry Kuleba said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine."

"Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," he added, with claims coming in of explosions near the capital, Kiev. "This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win," he insisted. "The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

His comments come after Putin signed a decree authorizing the use of military force following a request for support from the leaders of the separatist Donetsk and Lugansk regions. “Circumstances require us to take decisive and immediate action," the order reads. In a televised address to the nation, the Russian President said that that he wanted to "demilitarize" and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

A number of Ukrainian military installations are believed to have been targeted by missile strikes, and there have been reports of large-scale Russian troop movements. The country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has reportedly convened the National Security and Defense Council and Ukrainian airspace is believed to have been closed.

Blasts have been reported in cities close to the Donbass contact line, including Mariupol, a major port city in Donetsk region, as well as further afield. A CNN crew in Kiev has reported hearing explosions, while others have been reported in Odessa and Kharkov.

Speaking to RIA Novosti, Moscow's Defense Ministry confirmed that high-precision weapons have been used to hit infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields and planes belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW