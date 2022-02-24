 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia reveals strike targets in Ukraine
24 Feb, 2022 04:10
HomeRussia & FSU

'Full-scale invasion of Ukraine underway' – Kiev

The country's top diplomat has called on the international community for support
'Full-scale invasion of Ukraine underway' – Kiev
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dimitry Kuleba speaks during a news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, DC, February 22, 2022. ©  AFP / Carolyn Kaster

War has broken out between Russia and Ukraine, Kiev’s foreign minister has declared, as Moscow confirms it has hit Ukrainian military targets moments after the Kremlin issued an order for a “special operation” in the breakaway Donbass region.

In a statement issued early on Thursday morning, Dmitry Kuleba said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine."

"Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," he added, with claims coming in of explosions near the capital, Kiev. "This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win," he insisted. "The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

His comments come after Putin signed a decree authorizing the use of military force following a request for support from the leaders of the separatist Donetsk and Lugansk regions. “Circumstances require us to take decisive and immediate action," the order reads. In a televised address to the nation, the Russian President said that that he wanted to "demilitarize" and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

A number of Ukrainian military installations are believed to have been targeted by missile strikes, and there have been reports of large-scale Russian troop movements. The country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has reportedly convened the National Security and Defense Council and Ukrainian airspace is believed to have been closed.

Blasts have been reported in cities close to the Donbass contact line, including Mariupol, a major port city in Donetsk region, as well as further afield. A CNN crew in Kiev has reported hearing explosions, while others have been reported in Odessa and Kharkov.

Speaking to RIA Novosti, Moscow's Defense Ministry confirmed that high-precision weapons have been used to hit infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields and planes belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies