Russia reveals strike targets in Ukraine
24 Feb, 2022 04:32
Zelensky summons the Security Council after Russia begins 'special operation'
Ukraine declares martial law
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, February 1, 2022. ©  AP / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called a meeting of the country's National Security and Defense Council to declare martial law after Russia launched a "special operation" on Thursday morning.

The decision to impose martial law follows an announcement by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmitry Kuleba that Moscow had launched a "full-scale invasion."

"Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Kuleba wrote, on Twitter. "This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

