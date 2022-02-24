Ukraine declares martial law

Zelensky summons the Security Council after Russia begins 'special operation'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called a meeting of the country's National Security and Defense Council to declare martial law after Russia launched a "special operation" on Thursday morning.



The decision to impose martial law follows an announcement by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmitry Kuleba that Moscow had launched a "full-scale invasion."

"Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Kuleba wrote, on Twitter. "This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win."

