Ukraine declares martial law
Zelensky summons the Security Council after Russia begins 'special operation'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called a meeting of the country's National Security and Defense Council to declare martial law after Russia launched a "special operation" on Thursday morning.
The decision to impose martial law follows an announcement by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmitry Kuleba that Moscow had launched a "full-scale invasion."
"Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Kuleba wrote, on Twitter. "This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
