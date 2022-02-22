 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Feb, 2022 21:42
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin comments on how far Russian troops could go amid Ukraine crisis

The scope of the army’s involvement fully depends on the ongoing situation in Donbass, the Russian president has said
Putin comments on how far Russian troops could go amid Ukraine crisis
T-72B3 main battle tank of Russian Army takes part in a military drill in St. Petersburg, Russia on February 14, 2022. ©  Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Russian Defense Ministry

The extent of the Russian military’s action in the breakaway eastern Ukrainian republics of Donetsk and Lugansk hinges on the developing situation on the ground, President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Tuesday, after the country’s Senate granted him the right to deploy troops abroad.

Speaking to the media minutes after the upper chamber of the Russian parliament backed his request for military deployments, Putin received a question from a journalist on just how far Moscow’s troops are prepared to go.

In his response, Putin stopped short of confirming whether any Russian forces have already been ordered to the Donbass. The Senate speaker, Valentina Matvienko, earlier suggested that the troops could take on the role of peacekeepers there.

“I’m not saying that the troops will be deployed there right after our meeting,” the president said.

It is effectively impossible to predict any specific scope of potential actions. It depends on the specific situation that is developing there, on the ground.

Russia’s Federation Council granted Putin the right to use the country’s military abroad earlier on Tuesday, with Matvienko backing the unanimous vote with the suggestion the troops would “create normal conditions for people’s lives and ensure security” in the Donbass.

Russia to evacuate its diplomats from Ukraine READ MORE: Russia to evacuate its diplomats from Ukraine

The wording of the legislature’s resolution is non-specific, saying the troops can be used “in accordance with the Constitution,” with the “areas of their activity, their goals, length of stay outside Russia” to be decided by the president.

The permission came a day after Moscow opted for recognition of the breakaway Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People’s Republics in Ukraine’s east. The DPR and the LPR broke away from Kiev in 2014 after the Maidan events and the West-backed coup. The Kremlin insists the move is necessary to protect the civilian population, accusing Kiev of showing no willingness to end the years-long civil conflict through negotiations and instead opting to retake the republics by force.

Kiev maintains it has not been seeking to attack its own regions, while top western officials and media have repeatedly claimed that Russia has been preparing an all-out ‘invasion’ of Ukraine, a charge Moscow has rejected as “fake news.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies