 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Feb, 2022 16:25
HomeRussia & FSU

American Embassy in Moscow is no longer safe – ambassador

John Sullivan blames Russian authorities for the deterioration of his working conditions

By Alexey Viryasov

American Embassy in Moscow is no longer safe – ambassador
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / Sefa Karacan

The safety of the American Embassy in Moscow is severely threatened by restrictions imposed on diplomats by the Russian authorities, the US ambassador claimed on Sunday.

Speaking to Politico, John Sullivan complained that the diplomatic mission has serious maintenance problems due to a lack of personnel.

“If the expulsions by the Russian government continue, it will be very difficult to continue to function safely as an embassy,” Sullivan claimed.

“My biggest concern is that our infrastructure is aging, and important systems need to be maintained or replaced, and we can’t get visas from the Russian government for trained personnel to do the work,” he continued.

According to Sullivan, there have been problems with “elevators, generators, electrical transformers, fuel tanks, and water pumps,” which could cause health and safety issues.

US Senate passes Ukraine support resolution
Read more
US Senate passes Ukraine support resolution

Sullivan, who has also been forced to leave his family behind in the US, revealed that, over the past five years, the number of US embassy personnel has fallen from 1,200 to 150.

“The halls and offices of the embassy are mostly quiet today, unfortunately,” lamented the official. “There are entire floors of the embassy that are not occupied – row after row of empty cubicles, and long hallways with dark offices on either side.”

Russian-American relations soured in 2014 following the events in Ukraine. Since then, the two countries have been engaged in tit-for-tat pressure on each other’s embassies, resulting in staff cuts and seizure of diplomatic property.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'The mouse kills the cat': Augusto Cesar Sandino's rebellion against the US
'The mouse kills the cat': Augusto Cesar Sandino's rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies