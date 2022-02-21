 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Feb, 2022 11:56
Donbass rebels call on Russia for urgent 'military assistance'

The request comes amid a worsening standoff across the contact line
Donbass rebels call on Russia for urgent 'military assistance'
FILE PHOTO. Donetsk People's Republic, Eastern Ukraine. © Sputnik/Sergey Averin

Officials in the breakaway Ukrainian region of Donetsk have called on Moscow to send urgent help amid a worsening standoff across the contact line, with Kiev’s troops and those loyal to the two self-declared republic accusing each other of heavy shelling.

Speaking to the Solovyov Live YouTube channel on Monday, Eduard Basurin, the spokesman for the Donetsk People’s Militia said that Moscow should provide moral support “first of all,” but that “I would not refuse any - military assistance is also needed, in different forms.”

The official also claimed that there is a war taking place in Donbass, adding, “the situation isn’t just difficult, it is genuinely critical.”

