 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Feb, 2022 09:02
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin set to address security officials – Kremlin

The Russian leader will also speak to foreign counterparts as tensions continue to heat up in the Donbass
Putin set to address security officials – Kremlin
FILE PHOTO. Russian President Vladimir Putin. © AFP / Ramil SITDIKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak with his country's top security officials as part of a meeting on Monday, the Kremlin has confirmed, amid a worsening standoff across the border with Ukraine.

Speaking to journalists moments before the meeting is due to start, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov shed light on the session and on the President's schedule.

"Putin will convene a meeting of the Russian Security Council. It's a big Security Council,” he said, adding that the head of state will make an address, and others attending will also make speeches.

Peskov also confirmed that Putin “also has several international phone calls today.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies