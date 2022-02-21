Putin set to address security officials – Kremlin

The Russian leader will also speak to foreign counterparts as tensions continue to heat up in the Donbass

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak with his country's top security officials as part of a meeting on Monday, the Kremlin has confirmed, amid a worsening standoff across the border with Ukraine.

Speaking to journalists moments before the meeting is due to start, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov shed light on the session and on the President's schedule.

"Putin will convene a meeting of the Russian Security Council. It's a big Security Council,” he said, adding that the head of state will make an address, and others attending will also make speeches.

Peskov also confirmed that Putin “also has several international phone calls today.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW