 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Feb, 2022 14:15
HomeRussia & FSU

Military bloc tells Kremlin what it will get if it seeks ‘less NATO’ on its borders

The Western alliance has pledged to get ready defend its member states in case of a Russian attack
Military bloc tells Kremlin what it will get if it seeks ‘less NATO’ on its borders
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at an event in Brussels, Belgium, February 17, 2022. © Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP

If Russia takes steps to try to force NATO out of Eastern Europe, the US led-military bloc's presence in the region will only increase, its top official has warned amid a growing standoff between Moscow and the West.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “in response to Russia’s pattern of aggressive actions, we have been strengthening our deterrence and defense across the alliance to avoid any miscalculation or misunderstanding about our ironclad commitment to defend each other.”

“So, if the Kremlin’s aim is to have less NATO on its borders, it will only get more NATO. And if it wants to divide NATO, it will only get an even more united alliance.”

At the same time, Stoltenberg insisted that NATO was a defensive alliance “not threatening Russia or anyone else.”

Putin launches nuclear war drills (VIDEOS)
Read more
Putin launches nuclear war drills (VIDEOS)

The NATO chief made his remarks after Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the bloc of employing “the tactic of escalation for the sake of de-escalation.” 

Moscow has repeatedly stated that it views NATO troops along its borders as a threat and wants legally binding assurances that the alliance will stop expanding eastward. NATO, meanwhile, has refused to drop its longstanding ‘open-door policy’ of admitting new member states.

Western countries have been accusing Russia of gearing up to invade Ukraine. Moscow, however, denies having any plan to attack its neighbor, insisting that the movement of troops in western Russia and Belarus has been part of routine exercises.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies