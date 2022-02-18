 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Powerful explosion hits another city in eastern Ukraine – reports
18 Feb, 2022 21:23
HomeRussia & FSU

Powerful explosion hits another city in eastern Ukraine – reports

According to preliminary reports, the blast in Lugansk has affected a gas pipeline
Powerful explosion hits another city in eastern Ukraine – reports

An explosion has rocked the city of Lugansk in eastern Ukraine late on Friday, Sputnik news agency's correspondent has reported. Local media have also confirmed that a pipeline in the area has been affected, resulting in a major fire. Emergency services are on the scene. 

The reports of an explosion come just hours after the neighbouring city of Donetsk has been rocked by another blast. It was caused by a car bomb, which targeted a vehicle belonging to the head of People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, and did not result in any victims.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies