Powerful explosion hits another city in eastern Ukraine – reports

According to preliminary reports, the blast in Lugansk has affected a gas pipeline

An explosion has rocked the city of Lugansk in eastern Ukraine late on Friday, Sputnik news agency's correspondent has reported. Local media have also confirmed that a pipeline in the area has been affected, resulting in a major fire. Emergency services are on the scene.

The reports of an explosion come just hours after the neighbouring city of Donetsk has been rocked by another blast. It was caused by a car bomb, which targeted a vehicle belonging to the head of People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, and did not result in any victims.

