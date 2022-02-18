First refugees from eastern Ukraine arrive in Russia

Hundreds of people have arrived in the Rostov region following an evacuation order

The first group of refugees from the Donbass region have arrived in Russia following an evacuation order made by the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk authorities ahead of the anticipated Ukrainian military action.

According to Russian media, 80 buses with hundreds of refugees, mostly women and children, have already arrived in the Rostov region, which borders Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, the authorities of the two breakaway regions announced that the Ukrainian army was planning “a breakthrough” into the Donbass territory. In the light of the alleged attack, they called on civilians to evacuate to Russia.

According to the Donetsk People’s Republic, about 700,000 people are due to be evacuated.

Kiev has denied the accusations of an alleged attack on the Donbass, claiming Russia is attempting to create a pretext for its own invasion of Ukraine. Over the last few months, Moscow has consistently refuted reports of alleged plans to invade the neighboring country.