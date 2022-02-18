First refugees from eastern Ukraine arrive in Russia

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Powerful explosion hits another city in eastern Ukraine – reports
18 Feb, 2022 21:11
Hundreds of people have arrived in the Rostov region following an evacuation order
The first group of refugees from the Donbass region have arrived in Russia following an evacuation order made by the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk authorities ahead of the anticipated Ukrainian military action.

According to Russian media, 80 buses with hundreds of refugees, mostly women and children, have already arrived in the Rostov region, which borders Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, the authorities of the two breakaway regions announced that the Ukrainian army was planning “a breakthrough” into the Donbass territory. In the light of the alleged attack, they called on civilians to evacuate to Russia.

According to the Donetsk People’s Republic, about 700,000 people are due to be evacuated.

READ MORE: Ukraine to launch military operation via breakaway Lugansk republic — militia leader

Kiev has denied the accusations of an alleged attack on the Donbass, claiming Russia is attempting to create a pretext for its own invasion of Ukraine. Over the last few months, Moscow has consistently refuted reports of alleged plans to invade the neighboring country.

