 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Powerful explosion hits another city in eastern Ukraine – reports
18 Feb, 2022 20:59
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine makes new accusations against Russia

Kiev claims that ‘social infrastructure objects’ in Donetsk have been mined by Russian special services
Ukraine makes new accusations against Russia
© Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

Ukraine claimed on Friday that Russian special services have allegedly mined “a number of social infrastructure facilities” in Donetsk and called on city residents not to leave their homes. They did not provide any evidence for the claim.

Hours before that, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics called on the residents to evacuate to Russia in light of anticipated military aggression by the Ukrainian forces. Kiev has denied any plans to take the breakaway regions by force. Shortly after the evacuation announcements were made, a massive explosion occurred in the center of Donetsk.

On Friday evening, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, referring to the country’s intelligence data, said, “Russian special services have mined a number of social infrastructure facilities in Donetsk in order to further undermine them.”

Ukraine says it hasn’t ordered Donbass attack READ MORE: Ukraine says it hasn’t ordered Donbass attack

In a series of tweets, the ministry claimed these alleged measures were poised to destabilize the situation “in the temporarily occupied territories” of Ukraine and to “create grounds for accusing Ukraine of terrorist attacks.” These allegations seem to repeat earlier statements by Ukraine’s Western allies, who over the last few months have been constantly accusing Russia of creating a pretext for an ‘invasion’ into Ukraine – something Russia has consistently denied.

The defense ministry went further by urging Donetsk residents “not to leave their homes and not to use public transport.”

Russia has vehemently rejected the accusations of hatching any plans to use force against Ukraine, repeatedly urging the country to fulfill the Minsk agreements, which were signed in 2015 to outline a roadmap for peace in the war-torn country.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies