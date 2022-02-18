Ukrainian general estimates probability of Russian invasion

The situation on the border is tense but under control, Kiev’s military commander claimed

Ukraine does not expect thousands of Russian tanks and troops charging over its border any time soon, the head of Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation revealed on Thursday.

Speaking to Ukrainian television channel TSN on Thursday, Alexander Pavliuk stated that Moscow would not unleash an all-out invasion on his country, in an attempt to reassure his compatriots. According to Pavliuk, the situation is tense but under control.

“Joint Operation forces are in constant combat readiness. We do not currently see the likelihood of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” the military chief said.

The Joint Forces Operation is the designation given to the part of the Ukrainian army that deals with the conflict in the Donbass, which began in 2014 when violent street protests toppled the democratically elected government in Kiev. The unrest led to the eventual proclamation of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, two unrecognized states in the east of Ukraine.

Pavliuk’s comments come as both Ukraine and the breakaway states accuse each other of violating the current ceasefire agreement.

At the same time, Russia stands accused of placing 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, allegedly with the intent to invade. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusation, stating that it is conducting drills in the area.