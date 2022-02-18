 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2022 22:08
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian general estimates probability of Russian invasion

The situation on the border is tense but under control, Kiev’s military commander claimed

By Alexey Viryasov

Ukrainian general estimates probability of Russian invasion
A Russian Navy's guided-missile cruiser Moskva takes part in naval drills in the waters of the Black Sea coast of Crimea, Russia. © Sputnik / The Russian Navy Black Sea Fleet press office

Ukraine does not expect thousands of Russian tanks and troops charging over its border any time soon, the head of Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation revealed on Thursday.

Speaking to Ukrainian television channel TSN on Thursday, Alexander Pavliuk stated that Moscow would not unleash an all-out invasion on his country, in an attempt to reassure his compatriots. According to Pavliuk, the situation is tense but under control.

“Joint Operation forces are in constant combat readiness. We do not currently see the likelihood of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” the military chief said.

Putin tells Ukraine how to end Donbass war
Read more
Putin tells Ukraine how to end Donbass war

The Joint Forces Operation is the designation given to the part of the Ukrainian army that deals with the conflict in the Donbass, which began in 2014 when violent street protests toppled the democratically elected government in Kiev. The unrest led to the eventual proclamation of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, two unrecognized states in the east of Ukraine.

Pavliuk’s comments come as both Ukraine and the breakaway states accuse each other of violating the current ceasefire agreement.

At the same time, Russia stands accused of placing 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, allegedly with the intent to invade. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusation, stating that it is conducting drills in the area.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies