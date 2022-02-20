 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK’s Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for COVID-19
20 Feb, 2022 11:10
HomeRussia & FSU

Trans woman’s killer released after breast implants help identify mutilated corpse

The woman’s dismembered body was found by a schoolboy in a river six months later

By Layla Guest

Trans woman’s killer released after breast implants help identify mutilated corpse
Tamara Khatamzhonov © Social media

A Russian man who brutally killed and dismembered a transgender sex worker from Central Asia has been allowed to walk free on time already served by a St. Petersburg court despite having been found guilty of the crime, media outlets have reported.

On Wednesday, the press secretary of the city’s courts told news agency Lenta that judges in the Vasileostrovsky District had released Yury Yanovsky from custody, crediting his time spent in pre-detention.

The actor had been charged with killing Tamara Khatamzhonov, a 24-year-old transgender sex worker, said to be a native of the former Soviet republic Tajikistan. However, he was later convicted of homicide committed while exceeding the limits of self-defense, and judges ruled that he was to serve one year and ten months behind bars.

HIV-positive blogger has nose broken in broad daylight street attack after interview about challenges of life with virus in Russia
Read more
HIV-positive blogger has nose broken in broad daylight street attack after interview about challenges of life with virus in Russia

On January 13, 2020, Yanovsky, who was intoxicated, argued with Khatamzhonov. The man claimed that the sex worker wanted to give him sleeping pills and steal from him. He stabbed her twice in the neck and once in the stomach. She died on the spot.

Yanovsky dismembered the victim’s body and threw it into the Mga River, in northern Russia’s Leningrad Region. Her severely mutilated, decapitated corpse was only found six months later by a schoolboy as he swam in the water.

Police in the region traced the serial number of her breast implants, manufactured by a Dublin-based company, to a hospital in Russia that had carried out the surgery.

There has been a spate of brutal attacks against members of the LGBT community in Russia in recent years. Last April, HIV-positive blogger Ilya Bronsky had his nose broken in broad daylight by an assailant and ended up in the emergency trauma department.

In October 2020, a Russian policeman confessed to murdering his transgender ex-girlfriend in Siberia. According to reports, he cut off her finger to send decoy messages from her phone.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies