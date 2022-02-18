 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2022 00:52
HomeRussia & FSU

UK military shares map of ‘Putin's invasion’

British intelligence uses ominous chart to fuel fears of a sudden Russian attack
UK military shares map of ‘Putin's invasion’
The UK military posted this map of "possible Axis (sic) of Invasion" of Ukraine, February 17, 2022 ©  Twitter/DefenceHQ/screenshot

Red arrows raced across the territory of Ukraine on a map published by the British Defence Ministry on Thursday to illustrate the possible “axis” along which the alleged Russian invasion might unfold, any day now. 

“Russia retains a significant military presence that can conduct an invasion without further warning,” the UK military tweeted, describing the map as “President Putin’s possible axis of invasion.”

The ministry’s map featured seven different arrows “invading” Ukraine from Russia and Belarus. DefenceHQ’s tweet came about an hour after UK foreign minister Liz Truss said she was “very concerned about reports today of increased Russian aggression.” 

Truss followed that up by saying that reports of “alleged abnormal military activity by Ukraine in Donbas are a blatant attempt by the Russian government to fabricate pretexts for invasion.” 

Following this messaging blitz from London, US President Joe Biden claimed that Russia is about to invade “within the next several days.” 

READ MORE: Russia mulling ‘chemical attack’ – US

Meanwhile, his Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council that Russia intended to “manufacture a pretext” for attacking that could be anything from “a fabricated so-called ‘terrorist’ bombing inside Russia, the invented discovery of a mass grave, a staged drone strike against civilians, or a fake – even a real – attack using chemical weapons.”

Putin’s battle plans & Ukraine invasion maps as (un)-covered by Western media READ MORE: Putin’s battle plans & Ukraine invasion maps as (un)-covered by Western media

The US and the UK have been accusing Russia of wanting to invade Ukraine since late October, offering no evidence to back up their claims. That did not stop multiple media outlets from producing ominous maps of the coming “invasion,” which never materialized.

Moscow has denied the accusations and described Western media reports as “fake news.” Even the government in Kiev has asked its Western allies to dial down the rhetoric, saying it was spreading panic and hurting Ukraine.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies