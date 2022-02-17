 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2022 20:21
HomeRussia & FSU

US denies making failed Ukraine invasion prediction

The Russian invasion of Ukraine can still happen at any time, the State Department said

By Alexey Viryasov

US denies making failed Ukraine invasion prediction
Servicemen and military equipment of South and West Russian military districts leave for Russia as part of the withdrawal after the drills. © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry

Incorrect predictions that Russia was planning to invade Ukraine on February 16 did not come from Washington, and America stands by its assessment that the Kremlin may launch an all-out offensive at any moment, the US State Department has said.

The denial follows multiple reports in Western media outlets claiming that Moscow was planning to launch an attack on Wednesday. Citing anonymous sources, American and British outlets suggested that the US intelligence community thought Russia would invade in the early hours of February 16.

However, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price, Washington never gave a specific date.

“We are in a window where Putin could order an invasion or an attack on Ukraine at a moment’s notice. It could take place tomorrow, it could take place next week, it could take place before the end of the Olympics, it could take place after the Olympics,” Price said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Media outlets name another ‘Russian invasion’ date READ MORE: Media outlets name another ‘Russian invasion’ date

“Our concern has not diminished an iota. We have seen Russian forces take positions that would allow them to be called into service for an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine at any moment. Our concern on this is very high,” he continued.

When questioned about the credibility of US intelligence pointing to February 16 as the date of a possible invasion, the official said he is “not in a position to detail all of the intelligence that’s available.” Price also added that the State Department would not give any precise timeframes for a possible Russian attack.

The White House once declared that an all-out Russian offensive in Ukraine was “imminent” but later walked back this claim.

The recent spat over Ukraine between Moscow and NATO allies started when Russia allegedly began amassing troops on its Western border. Fears of war then led to some nations, including the US, telling their citizens to leave the country immediately. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that it is planning a military incursion, claiming that troop movements near the frontier are due to planned training exercises.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies