 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2022 22:19
HomeRussia & FSU

Police on alert for Nazis headed to Ukraine – reports

Counter-terrorism units in the UK are on alert for far-right militants seeking weapons and military training in Kiev
Police on alert for Nazis headed to Ukraine – reports
Special Forces Unit Azov of Ukraine's National Guard giving combat training to civilians in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, February 13, 2022. ©  AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

British counter-terrorism police have been interrogating travelers headed to Ukraine over the past several days, seeking “far-right extremists” who might want to get weapons training and military experience there, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Officers at departure gates of “at least one main British airport” have quizzed people bound for Ukraine over their identity and reasons for travel, the report said, citing an unnamed security source. 

The move was reportedly prompted by “at least half a dozen known neo-Nazis” who traveled to Ukraine this week from the US and an unspecified European country, the outlet said. 

There has been no official confirmation or denial of the report. The Home Office only said it would not comment on policing operations. 

Western neo-Nazis might be attracted to the Azov Battalion, an Ukrainian unit “which uses Nazi-linked symbols and has had many members who have professed far-right extremist views,” according to the Guardian, which added that the “anti-fascist watchdog” Hope Not Hate accused the unit in 2018 of recruiting Britons.

Ukrainian grandma with AK-47 shown off to Western press by neo-Nazi fighters – reports
Read more
Ukrainian grandma with AK-47 shown off to Western press by neo-Nazi fighters – reports

Azov had organized the training photo-op in the city of Mariupol that a number of Western outlets – including several British ones – wrote about on Monday, showcasing the 79-year-old Valentina Konstantinovska as an example of Ukrainians preparing to repel a rumored “Russian invasion.”

The “invasion” was supposed to take place early on Wednesday, but did not materialize. Instead, Russia announced that troops and equipment that had been deployed for training exercises were returning to their barracks.

Azov was established as a volunteer militia back in 2014, after a US-backed coup overthrew the elected government in Kiev. Their insignia is the “Wolfsangel” rune used by the 2nd SS Panzer Division ‘Das Reich’ in WWII. The unit was later integrated into the National Guard of Ukraine. 

READ MORE: Ukraine's Nazis: Who are they, why are they so influential — and why have media ignored them?

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies