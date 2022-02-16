 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2022 21:07
HomeRussia & FSU

US general issues China warning

The concerns come as Beijing backs Moscow in its row with NATO

By Layla Guest

US general issues China warning
FILE PHOTO. Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L). © Getty Images / Wang Zhou - Pool

With the West’s attention still locked on the tense standoff on the Russian-Ukrainian border, China could seize the opportunity to take action in the Asia-Pacific and test the waters to see how committed Washington is to its partners in the region, a senior American general has cautioned.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow on Wednesday, General Kenneth Wilsbach, the head of the US Pacific Air Forces, weighed in on Beijing’s position in the worsening row between the two eastern European nations.

“From the standpoint of will China see what’s happening in Europe and... try to do something here in the Indo-Pacific – absolutely yes, that’s a concern,” he said, claiming that the Asian nation “would want to take advantage.”

“It won’t be surprising if they tried something that may be provocative, and see how the international community reacts,” Wilsbach added.

China’s Xi thanks Putin for Russian partnership in face of Western pressure
Read more
China’s Xi thanks Putin for Russian partnership in face of Western pressure

According to the general, Beijing views crises based on whether “this is an opportunity for gain.”

His remarks come amid months of speculation over the impasse between East and West, with Washington and several of its allies in Europe repeatedly sounding the alarm that Moscow’s armed forces could soon order an invasion into Ukraine. On Tuesday, Moscow’s Ministry of Defense announced that its troops had completed their training drills in Belarus and would begin the process of returning to their permanent bases.

The Kremlin, however, has consistently rejected that it has any intentions of striking its neighbor and has looked to gain security guarantees which would rule out NATO’s enlargement closer to Russia’s borders, a move for which Beijing has expressed its support.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping released a joint declaration opposing “the further expansion of NATO,” and also called “for the North Atlantic Alliance to refrain from ideological approaches from the time of the Cold War.”

Washington has long accused Beijing of staging provocations against Taiwan, which it views as an inalienable part of its territory. In early December, US Assistant Defense Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner accused China’s army of “likely preparing for a contingency to unify” the island with the mainland. China has often condemned the US’ close ties with Taipei as interference in its internal affairs.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies