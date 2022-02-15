 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Feb, 2022 09:51
HomeRussia & FSU

WATCH Russia pulls back weaponry after Belarus drills

Military hardware was loaded on train platforms after massive joint exercises, seen by Western media as preparations to invade Ukraine
WATCH Russia pulls back weaponry after Belarus drills
Credit: Russia’s Ministry of Defense

The Russian Ministry of Defense published on Tuesday what it said is fresh footage of Russian tanks and other heavy weapons being loaded to return to Russia from neighboring Belarus.

Footage of hardware returning home was released a day before many Western media outlets claimed Russia was going to invade Ukraine. Numerous reports said forces deployed in Belarus were going to take part in this ‘invasion.’ The US cited Wednesday as one of the possible days of the attack, which Moscow denied ever preparing in the first place.

The equipment was shipped to Belarus to take part in a massive joint military exercise that the two militaries held this month.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet'
Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet' FEATURE
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies