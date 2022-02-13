 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2022 13:49
‘We don’t give a s**t about sanctions’ – Russian envoy

Russia’s ambassador in Sweden has called NATO’s expansion “the biggest threat” to Moscow
Viktor Tatarintsev, Russia’s ambassador to Sweden, did not mince his words when he delivered a strong rebuke to Western sanctions on Sunday.

“Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s**t about sanctions,” Tatarintsev told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

The US, Britain, and the EU have all threatened to impose new sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine. Moscow, meanwhile, has denied any plans to attack its neighbor.

The Russian diplomat accused the US and NATO of stoking tensions in Europe. “The expansion of NATO is the biggest threat to Russia,” Tatarintsev said.

Russia is seeking legally binding assurances that the Western military bloc will not continue to expand eastward. This would effectively bar countries like Ukraine from joining the alliance.

NATO, however, has refused to abandon its so-called ‘open-door policy’ of accepting new members.

