 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2022 12:41
HomeRussia & FSU

Global insurance companies to stop insuring aircraft for Ukrainian airspace flights – airliner

Foreign lessors demand that their planes be returned to the EU as soon as possible
Global insurance companies to stop insuring aircraft for Ukrainian airspace flights – airliner
FILE PHOTO. Boryspil airport. © Getty Images / Igor Golovniov

Ukraine’s SkyUp Airlines has released a statement, confirming that major international insurance companies notified Ukrainian carriers on Saturday that they will stop covering aircraft flying over Ukraine “within 48 hours.” According to the statement, the decision was made in light of “growing risks of a military conflict breaking out.”

SkyUp says that the move by insurers has also seen foreign lessors demand that their planes be returned to the EU as soon as possible.

The airline cited a recent flight from Portugal to Kiev which had to be rerouted after the jet’s owner prohibited the flight from entering Ukraine’s airspace. The plane ended up landing in Moldova’s capital, Chisinau.

READ MORE: Passenger plane diverted from Ukraine over airspace closure speculation

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies