Global insurance companies to stop insuring aircraft for Ukrainian airspace flights – airliner

Ukraine’s SkyUp Airlines has released a statement, confirming that major international insurance companies notified Ukrainian carriers on Saturday that they will stop covering aircraft flying over Ukraine “within 48 hours.” According to the statement, the decision was made in light of “growing risks of a military conflict breaking out.”

SkyUp says that the move by insurers has also seen foreign lessors demand that their planes be returned to the EU as soon as possible.

The airline cited a recent flight from Portugal to Kiev which had to be rerouted after the jet’s owner prohibited the flight from entering Ukraine’s airspace. The plane ended up landing in Moldova’s capital, Chisinau.

