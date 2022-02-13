 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2022 03:12
HomeRussia & FSU

UK Defence Secretary assesses possibility of Russia invasion

Ben Wallace said that it’s “highly likely” that Russia invades Ukraine
UK Defence Secretary assesses possibility of Russia invasion
UK Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace (L), and Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu (R) in Moscow, Russia © Getty Images/MoD Crown/Tim Hammond )

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who has just returned from a trip to Moscow, said that he believes it’s “highly likely” that Russia moves to invade Ukraine, even if the former has categorically denied any such plans. 

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Wallace cited the alleged build-up of the Russian troops near the border with Ukraine and argued it was a telltale sign that Moscow could “launch an offensive at any time.”

He appeared to liken a series of meetings and calls between top Russian officials and their western counterparts to an attempt to placate an aggressor, drawing parallels between the current geopolitical tension over Ukraine and the situation in Europe before the WWII.

“It may be that he [Putin] just switches off his tanks and we all go home but there is a whiff of Munich in the air from some in the West,” Wallace said in an apparent reference to the Munich Conference between Germany, Italy, France, and Great Britain in 1938, which paved way for Germany’s annexation of the part of former Czechoslovakia.

Fears expressed for British-Russia relations READ MORE: Fears expressed for British-Russia relations

Wallace’s interview came out shortly after he met with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu in Moscow on Friday. Wallace described the meeting - the first between the countries' defence ministers in years - as “constructive,” while his Russian counterpart noted that the cooperation between London and Moscow was almost non-existent. 

Speaking immediately after the talks, Wallace said that he “heard clearly from the Russian government that they had no intention of invading Ukraine." He added that there was “absolutely no deafness or blindness” in his dialog with Shoigu.

On Saturday, the UK announced that it would remove all troops from Ukraine amid concerns of “a conflict” breaking out. The day before London urged all its nationals to leave Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly denied that it harbours any intention to invade Ukraine, dismissing reports to the contrary as fake news.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies