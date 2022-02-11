 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin to speak with Biden
11 Feb, 2022 21:28
The presidents of Russia and the US will hold a phone call on Saturday, Kremlin has confirmed
US President Joe Biden will phone Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday evening Moscow time, the Kremlin said Friday. The call came after a written request of the White House, and the two leaders are supposed to discuss the current tensions over Ukraine.

“The American side asked for a conversation with President Putin, and it will take place tomorrow evening Moscow time,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Biden left the White House on Friday afternoon for the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland. He is supposed to stay there over the weekend.

Shortly before his departure, Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan publicly urged all American civilians to leave Ukraine, saying that in case of a Russian invasion that could happen “any day now” they will not be able to do so, or count on another Afghanistan-style US military evacuation.

While Sullivan’s descriptions of an impending Russian attack on Ukraine matched the reports circulating in the US media on Friday, he said that such reports were not true because the White House believes a decision to attack has not yet been made in Moscow.

The US has claimed since late October that Russia is preparing to attack Ukraine, with Moscow describing the allegations as “fake news.”

