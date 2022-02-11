Putin to speak with Biden

The presidents of Russia and the US will hold a phone call on Saturday, Kremlin has confirmed

US President Joe Biden will phone Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday evening Moscow time, the Kremlin said Friday. The call came after a written request of the White House, and the two leaders are supposed to discuss the current tensions over Ukraine.

“The American side asked for a conversation with President Putin, and it will take place tomorrow evening Moscow time,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Biden left the White House on Friday afternoon for the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland. He is supposed to stay there over the weekend.

Shortly before his departure, Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan publicly urged all American civilians to leave Ukraine, saying that in case of a Russian invasion that could happen “any day now” they will not be able to do so, or count on another Afghanistan-style US military evacuation.

While Sullivan’s descriptions of an impending Russian attack on Ukraine matched the reports circulating in the US media on Friday, he said that such reports were not true because the White House believes a decision to attack has not yet been made in Moscow.

The US has claimed since late October that Russia is preparing to attack Ukraine, with Moscow describing the allegations as “fake news.”