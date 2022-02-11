 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Feb, 2022 16:58
HomeRussia & FSU

Biden confuses Afghanistan & Ukraine

In an interview, the US president appears to mix up the two nations

By Ailis Halligan

Biden confuses Afghanistan & Ukraine
US President Joe Biden © Anna Moneymaker-Pool / Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has mixed up the countries of Afghanistan and Ukraine, despite them being more than 3,000km apart, in what was the second major geography gaffe by a senior American official in just one day.

The president needed two attempts to get his country choice correct when answering questions posed to him on Thursday regarding the US’ decision to evacuate troops from Afghanistan last summer, following America’s 20-year military campaign in the country.

“There is no way we were ever going to unite Ukraine. I mean, Iraq. Afghanistan!” Biden said in an interview with US broadcasting company NBC.

The president’s gaffe came straight after answering questions about the ongoing conflict, which is currently the most important topic for American foreign policy. His interview with NBC focused on allegations that Russia has built up more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border. Both Moscow and Kiev are currently running military training drills amidst ever-increasing tensions.

Spies worried about Biden – media
Read more
Spies worried about Biden – media

Biden wasn’t the only American official who seemed to struggle grasping world geography on Thursday. On the same day, the US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield confused Crimea with Ukraine’s Donbass region, when apparently failing to understand the contents of the Minsk II treaty.

These two slip-ups from the US coincide with a high-profile gaffe by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who, also on Thursday, confused the Russian regions of Voronezh and Rostov with areas of Ukraine, and told her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that London would never recognize Moscow’s sovereignty over these areas. According to reports, she was then allegedly corrected by Deborah Bronnert, the British ambassador.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies