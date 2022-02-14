 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Feb, 2022 14:20
HomeRussia & FSU

Stalin's nephew in new fraud case

The pensioner has previously been a victim of crooks trying to take his cash

By Layla Guest

Stalin's nephew in new fraud case
Participants of the rally dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the Great October in Yekaterinburg. © Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn

The nephew of Joseph Stalin, the man who ruled the Soviet Union with an iron fist for three decades, has fallen prey to scammers in Moscow. The fraudsters managed to claw hundreds of thousands of dollars out of the senior in the space of a few months, Russian media has reported.

On Wednesday last, a law enforcement source told TASS that Leonid Alliluyev, a 93-year-old WWII veteran, had sought police help after conmen convinced him to transfer 16 million rubles (over $213,000) last autumn.

Despite the alleged fraud happening months prior, Alliluyev only turned to the police on February 8.

The Moscow Police Department’s press service confirmed to TASS that the pensioner had gotten in contact with them. According to their account of events, the war veteran received a call from an unknown man in early September who falsely introduced himself as a bank employee.

Russian teen sentenced to 5 years in prison for 'Minecraft'-linked terrorism
Read more
Russian teen sentenced to 5 years in prison for 'Minecraft'-linked terrorism

The fraudsters tricked Alliluyev into transferring the money out of his account in order to protect him from swindlers. News outlet MKRU reported that the phony bankers told the pensioner to send funds to several “back-up” accounts, a move they insisted would prevent him from falling victim to scams. Once the elderly man had parted with his cash, the imposters stopped phoning him.

Alliluyev is the son of the sister of Stalin's second wife, Nadezhda Alliluyeva, who was married to the former Soviet premier from 1919 to 1932. Following an argument with Stalin, Alliluyeva took her own life with a gunshot.

This is not the first time, however, that scammers have tried to pull the wool over the 93-year-old’s eyes. In 2021, an intruder tried to steal five million rubles (almost $66,500) from the pensioner. She was caught red-handed by police in his flat as he was handing over the money. The fraudster was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet'
Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet' FEATURE
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies