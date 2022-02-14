 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Feb, 2022 08:19
HomeRussia & FSU

WATCH Russia busts arms-trafficking ring

Nearly 90 weapons dealers were arrested across the country
87 underground gunsmiths detained in 20 regions of Russia. ©  FSB

Dozens of underground arms dealers making and selling weapons across Russia have been detained in a massive sting by the country’s top security agency, officials have announced.

The Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor to the Soviet-era KGB, reported in a statement that it had shut down nearly 90 arms sellers and manufacturers and destroyed 26 illegal workshops in a series of operations in January and February in areas ranging from Moscow to the Republic of Dagestan in the Caucasus, to Arkhangelsk in the far north, and Irkutsk in Siberia.

“The Federal Security Service, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Guard, has suppressed illegal activity among 87 residents of 20 federal subjects, who were involved in the manufacture and sale of combat weaponry of civilian type in underground workshops,” the agency announced on its website on Friday.

According to the report, the FSB found 274 illegal guns, with examples made both domestically and in foreign countries. These include four machine guns, 18 assault rifles, 127 pistols and revolvers, and 176 hand grenades.

87 underground gunsmiths detained in 20 regions of Russia. ©  FSB

In December, the security service announced that it had apprehended 85 weapons traffickers in 21 different regions, and had confiscated more than 350 items, some made recently, others dating from the time of WWII.

READ MORE: WATCH: More than 100 alleged 'Ukrainian Nazi' supporters arrested in Russia

Later that month, the agency reported that it had detained 106 people accused of being members of a Ukrainian neo-Nazi “murder cult,” and planning attacks on educational institutions. A spokesman for the Security Service of Ukraine, Artem Dekhtyarenko, denounced the statement, claiming that the arrests were fake and that they “should be considered exclusively through the prism of hybrid war, in which information propaganda and the spread of fakes play an important role.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies