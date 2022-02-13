 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2022 07:56
HomeRussia & FSU

EU backs get Russia warning

Moscow may sponsor hackers to target financial institutions, European Central Bank warns

By Jonny Tickle

 

EU backs get Russia warning
A huge euro logo stands in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB). © Ralph Orlowski / Getty Images

The European Central Bank (ECB), the EU body tasked with regulating the eurozone, has warned financial institutions that they may become targets of Russian-sponsored cyberattacks as tensions with Ukraine continue to mount.

Speaking at a news conference to present its annual review, the chair of the ECB Supervisory Board, Andrea Enria, told banks to focus on beefing up their security.

“We are asking [banks] to strengthen their cyber regime measures and look at a potential increase in attacks and the danger of these attacks going forward,” Enria said.

The warning comes as Russia stands accused of placing more than 100,000 soldiers near its border with Ukraine, with some believing this is a sign of an impending military incursion.

Ukraine changes its mind on culprit behind cyberattack
Read more
Ukraine changes its mind on culprit behind cyberattack

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any plans to invade, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also played down the Russian threat. However, many in the EU and US believe war is around the corner.

According to Reuters, fear of war has also led other regulators, including the New York Department of Financial Services, to warn of possible Russian-sponsored hacking.

Earlier this year, a hack hit Ukrainian government websites in a move that was later blamed on Moscow. The attacks saw messages posted on the sites, with a warning to citizens that all their personal information had been made public. “All the evidence points to the fact that Russia was behind the cyberattack,” Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Ministry said. “Moscow continues to wage a hybrid war.”

The Kremlin denied all knowledge of the attack.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies