Biden reveals World War fears

The situation would turn into a “world war” if American forces start fighting with Russians, the president said

US President Joe Biden has told American citizens living in Ukraine that they should immediately leave the country due to the threat of ‘Russian invasion’, because the military will not come to their aid if a war kicks off.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday with NBC News anchor Lester Holt, the president was clear in his message to Americans that they should immediately leave Ukraine.

“It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly,” he said.

When asked what scenario could make him send troops into Ukraine to rescue Americans fleeing the country, Biden indicated it would never happen under any circumstances.

“There’s not. That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another,” he said. “We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been.”

The president’s statement coincided with a new advisory notice published by the US State Department, which told American citizens they should not travel to Ukraine “due to the increased threats of Russian military action and Covid-19.”

Biden’s warning comes as Russia stands accused of placing more than 100,000 soldiers near its border with Ukraine, with some believing this is a sign of an impending military incursion. This claim has been repeatedly denied by the Kremlin, and it has also been played down by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Last month, the US evacuated non-essential staff from its embassy in Ukraine out of “an abundance of caution.”

“The decision was made because right now Vladimir Putin and Russia have built up such military might on the border that they could take action any day now,” she explained. This move was quickly condemned by the Ukrainian authorities, which rejected the idea of an imminent war.