10 Feb, 2022 10:16
RT announces hiring plans for soon-to-open Africa hub

The Russian news organization is looking for media professionals to work with its new office in Nairobi, Kenya
© Misha Friedman / Getty Images

RT is set to open a new office in the capital of Kenya, which will be focused on covering stories from Africa that are overlooked by other news organizations, the Russian media outlet has announced. People who want to challenge conventional wisdom about the continent, and who are eager to show it to the world from new angles, are welcome to join in.

The RT hub in Nairobi is hiring digital media journalists, copywriters, editors, presenters, and social media professionals. It is also interested in freelance journalists based in other places.

Who we are looking for:

We are looking for great storytellers with a background in the news, lifestyle, and entertainment fields who have:

- a nose for narratives and angles that people from across Africa believe in but are dismissed by mainstream media

- a talent for great visual storytelling and crafting audio-visual content that engages a broad audience

- a strong understanding of how to use digital media creatively to build a passionate and dedicated community

- in-depth knowledge of all social media platforms and how to develop formats to reach new audiences

- a knack for consistently offering ideas for great stories, formats, and content

- an ability to work in a fast-paced environment both autonomously and in harmony with other team members and collaborators

- a strong understanding of the RT brand and style, and a passion for RT’s contribution to the media landscape

- fluency in English, with additional languages desirable, such as Amharic, Arabic, French, Hausa, Igbo, Oromo, Shona, Swahili, Yoruba, Zulu, plus other widely spoken African languages

- experience in video production and executing a story from conceiving the idea to scripting

If you are interested, please send your CV, cover letter, and portfolio to opportunities@rtafricahub.com.

Put ‘staff opportunities’ in the subject line if you are applying for a job at the Kenya office, or ‘freelance opportunities’ otherwise.

