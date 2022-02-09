 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Feb, 2022 07:22
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia wants Belarus to send troops to Syria

Minsk could send troops to support Russia’s humanitarian efforts in Syria

By Alexey Viryasov

Russia wants Belarus to send troops to Syria
FILE PHOTO. The village of Tannuriyah in the countryside east of Qamishli in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province. © AFP / DELIL SOULEIMAN

Belarusian soldiers could be sent to Syria to help Moscow provide humanitarian aid, after Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered that his country’s defense and foreign affairs ministries negotiate an agreement with Minsk.

The document, signed last week but published this Monday, proposes that Russia work together with its closest ally in helping the war-torn nation. The text suggests that Belarus could send up to 200 soldiers to assist the Russian troops. They will not engage in combat and will remain out of the conflict zone.

“The Belarusian military contingent is involved in the implementation of activities exclusively for humanitarian purposes outside the combat zone,” the document explains.

Russia and Belarus are both part of the Union State, an agreement signed in 1999. Ever since, the two nations have regularly cooperated on many fronts, including military, and periodically host each other for drills and exercises.

NATO predicts chances of Russian invasion in Baltics
Read more
NATO predicts chances of Russian invasion in Baltics

The exact number of troops, as well as their purpose, will be defined by Minsk, in coordination with Moscow, and the Russian Ministry of Defense will be responsible for the accommodation and supplies for the support troops. Moscow will handle the logistics and intelligence, as well as provide weapons and uniforms for the joint military personnel.

The initiative, however, has not been entirely welcomed with open arms by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Following the publication of the document, the long-time leader said that the decision to send Belarus’ troops abroad is solely up to him, but suggested that Minsk may be willing to send its medics to Syria after the pandemic is over.

The Russian military operation in Syria started in September 2015, after President Bashar Assad requested military aid from the Kremlin to help fight against terrorist insurgency in the country. In 2016, Russia established the Reconciliation Center for Syria, which is charged with assisting the humanitarian efforts and maintaining the ceasefire agreement.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement
How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement FEATURE
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII FEATURE
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies