 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2022 00:42
HomeRussia & FSU

Key takeaways from Putin-Macron meeting on Ukraine

Presidents of France and Russia spoke for nearly six hours seeking to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis
Key takeaways from Putin-Macron meeting on Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and French President Emmanuel Macron speak after their talks in Moscow, February 7, 2022. ©  AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron met in Moscow on Monday, holding talks about the crisis in Ukraine, European security, and bilateral issues that lasted nearly six hours. They held a joint press conference afterwards, revealing some of the meeting’s results. The discussions took place amid soaring tensions over the issue of Ukraine, with Macron set to meet its leader Volodymyr Zelensky next.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII FEATURE
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies