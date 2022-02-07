 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin and Macron reveal outcome of key Ukraine talks
7 Feb, 2022 21:03
Moscow talks between France and Russia focused on Ukraine crisis
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French colleague Emmanuel Macron are speaking to the media in Moscow after finishing their marathon Monday talks, meant to work out a plan to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis.

Macron traveled to Moscow on Monday to meet Putin in person, pledging to have an “in-depth” conversation about Ukraine to reach a “mutually beneficial answer for Russia and for the whole of Europe” that “helps to avoid war.”

At the start of the meeting, with cameras present, Macron called Putin by his first name while the Russian leader used the familiar “you.” The two leaders exchanged a few pleasantries in English before reporters were ushered out of the room and the meeting began in earnest. The talks lasted for more than five hours.

The meeting comes after NATO and the US responded negatively to Russia’s offer of a security arrangement for Europe, and continued to accuse Moscow of planning to “invade” Ukraine. The Kremlin has rejected the accusations, which began in October, as “fake news.”

After Moscow, Macron is due in Kiev, for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.

