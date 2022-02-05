 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Feb, 2022 13:14
HomeRussia & FSU

Taiwan condemns Putin-Xi ‘false statement’

Russia said it opposed Taiwan’s independence in “any form”
Taiwan condemns Putin-Xi ‘false statement’
A Taiwanese flag during a ceremony in Taipei, 2021. © Taiwan’s Presidential Office/AFP

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that it “strongly condemns the false statement that undermines the sovereignty of the Republic of China (Taiwan).” 

“The government of the People's Republic of China has never ruled Taiwan,” the ministry said. “Only a government freely elected by the people of Taiwan can represent the people of Taiwan internationally.”

The ministry added that Beijing had “no right” to represent Taiwan on the world stage, and “should not force other countries, international organizations, and companies to make false statements” on the matter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday. The Kremlin released a joint statement that said that Russia “affirms its adherence to the ‘One-China’ principle, affirms that Taiwan is an unalienable part of China, [and] opposes the independence of Taiwan in any form.” 

China joins Russia – No NATO expansion (full show)
Read more
China joins Russia – No NATO expansion (full show)

Under the so-called ‘One-China principle’ or ‘One-China policy’, the majority of countries refrain from officially recognizing Taiwan as an independent country.  

The island of Taiwan has been de facto ruled by its own government since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949. However, Beijing claims authority over the island and has accused ‘secessionists’ in Taipei of stirring up tensions in the region by accepting military aid from abroad, including the US.

Taiwanese officials, meanwhile, accuse Beijing of meddling in the island’s affairs and maintain that Taipei has never accepted the rule of the Chinese Communist Party. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative
The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative FEATURE
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies