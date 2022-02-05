 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Feb, 2022 11:09
We might say ‘Bloomberg news’ instead of ‘fake news’ – Kremlin

Kremlin responds on Bloomberg’s false ‘Russia invades Ukraine’ alert
We might say ‘Bloomberg news’ instead of ‘fake news’ – Kremlin
Illustration: © SOPA Images/Getty Images

Bloomberg’s blunder “perfectly demonstrates the dangers of the [tensions] whipped up by countless aggressive statements coming from Washington, London, and other European capitals,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

“It’s an illustration of the consequences an atmosphere of extraordinary tensions can have,” the spokesman told RIA Novosti. He also warned that what happened serves as an example of how such announcements could lead to “irreparable damage.”

“I guess, instead of ‘fake news’, we can now say ‘Bloomberg news’, which makes sense [given the circumstances],” Peskov added.

The New York-based business news agency published the headline ‘Russia invades Ukraine’ on its website on Friday. The alarming message was reportedly up for around 30 minutes before Bloomberg took it down.

The agency later explained that it prepares headlines for “many scenarios,” and this particular phrase was published by mistake. “We deeply regret the error,” Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg has been one of several Western news agencies that reported last fall about a buildup of Russian troops close to Ukraine’s borders and a potential Russian invasion. Moscow has long rejected accusations that it has any intention of attacking its neighbor.

