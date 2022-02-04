Russia & China call for end to NATO expansion

The announcement comes after weeks of tensions between Moscow and the US-led military bloc

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping have backed a joint call for NATO to halt its plans for further expansion and avoid the continuation of the ‘Cold War’ mentality, amid an escalating row between Moscow and the US-led military bloc in Eastern Europe.

Following a meeting between the two world leaders in Beijing on Friday, ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympic Games, the Kremlin published the text of a statement agreed by both sides, calling for dialogue in an effort to reduce tensions.

“The parties oppose the further expansion of NATO and call for the North Atlantic Alliance to refrain from ideological approaches from the time of the Cold War,” it reads, as well as urging the bloc “to respect sovereignty, security, the interests of other countries, and the diversity of their civilizational and cultural-historical ways; and to deal with the peaceful development of other governments objectively and fairly.”

The two countries also emphasized the need for cooperation between governments across the world, given the challenges of fast-moving economic globalization, political upheavals, and a pandemic that continues to threaten millions and weigh on international security.

They called on global leaders to “strengthen dialogue and mutual trust, to deepen cooperation, and to defend such universal human values as peace, growth, equality, justice, democracy, and freedom.”